Hollywood actor Simu Liu is currently basking in the success of his movie Barbie, but it was surely not an easy road for him to achieve success. Amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actor recalled his struggling days revealing how he was not even aware of his next paycheck as he used to live from one gig to another. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Simu Liu, on the work front, earlier worked as a stock image model and then starred in Netflix’s Kim’s Convenience. He, however, shot to fame with Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings. However, it is the latest flick Barbie with Margot Robbie and Margot Robbie that garnered him more fan following.

Speaking of his hustling days, Simu Liu, as per Cinema Blend, was recently spotted on the SAG-AFTRA picket line where he shared how he struggled to make it as an actor before his big MCU role. “I’ve been there. I’ve spent time as a background actor and I’ve spent time in that type of gig economy where it’s just gig to gig not knowing when your next paycheck is going to come and not qualifying for health care,” said Liu. The actor further asserted, “It’s already a rough spot to be in as is, but what the AMPTP is suggesting is that the livelihood of these working-class actors is lowered even more with new guidelines about AI and new guidelines about replication.”

The Barbie star added that he remembers living paycheck to paycheck while trying to live his dream. “In my mind, I remember not just myself but all of the background actors and performers that I knew whose livelihood depended on their ability to go to work,” said Liu.

The actor concluded, “It really hasn’t been that long for me, so to be in a position of privilege now, I think it’s a responsibility to stand in solidarity with each and every one of the members of SAG.”

