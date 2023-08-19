Angelina Jolie always shared a strenuous relationship with her actor father, Jon Voight so much so that he was not even invited to her wedding in August 2017. While Voight may not have been asked to come, he also maintained that he himself was busy with work, also adding that he was not even aware that his daughter Angelina was tying the knot to Brad Pitt. Angelina’s father had later revealed that he only got to know about their super secret-wedding after reading it in the press. Scroll down to know the details.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt walked down the aisle in France on August 23, 2017 in a secret wedding held at their Chateau Miraval. Speaking of the latest, Angelina and Brad are currently involved in messy court trail over the custody of their six kids.

Speaking of Jon Voight, as per The Mirror, Angelina Jolie’s father once addressed the secret wedding of her daughter saying, “That’s nice” when asked about the same. He also shed light on Angelina and Brad’s six children getting involved in the wedding saying, “It seems like it was very nice – and with all of the kids involved, it must have been a lot of fun and very beautiful. I’m happy for them.” Voight also shared that he did not speak to the newly-wed couple because of their hectic schedules, adding that he could not go even if he wanted to. “I haven’t spoken [to them since they got married],” said Voight, also saying, “No, I didn’t know it was happening – it was Emmys week, so I wasn’t able to go.”

The Tomb Raider star once spoke about how walking into her father Jon Voight’s footsteps made her uncomfortable saying, “I think it’s probably healthy not to put too much thought into that.”

Angelina Jolie further revealed, “It’s an interesting thing, because I think we speak to each other a lot through our work. You don’t really know your parents in a certain way, and they don’t really know you. Like, you know, he met my husband and we’d go to dinner, but he still had his opinion of me as his daughter.”

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight might have shared a difficult relationship but they also stepped up whenever it was about promoting each other’s work. Voight even supported her in 2011 for her directorial debut on the red carpet for In The Land of Blood and Honey.

