Jisoo from one of the South Korean popular K-pop bands, BLACKPINK, often hits the headlines for her relationship reports with Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun. We are eagerly waiting for the newly formed couple to be seen together in public. Today, as her old interview resurfaces once again about the kind of guy she likes, let’s see whether it matches Ahn Bo Hyun’s features.

It’s been weeks that Jisoo and Bo Hyun’s confirmed relationship has been leading the headlines. Both of their agencies have also issued statements regarding their dating life, making their massive fanbase curious more about their story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once, Jisoo talked about her ideal type of man, and now we are kind of matching those qualities with Ahn Bo Hyun to see whether they match or not. Scroll to read further.

In a candid interview with V Live, BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo opened up about the features that she looks for in her ideal man and revealed the first and foremost thing is for her to have a commitment level with that person. She said, “I have two types that I like. First, someone who really likes me. Jisoo’s biggest fan.”

Besides this, Jisoo looks for a person who has a pretty smile, and Ahn Bo Hyun‘s cute dimple smile is enough to die for, isn’t it? She mentioned, “I like someone with a pretty smile.”

Even though we haven’t seen the two of them together in public, their agencies have confirmed with a statement, “Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo are in the stages of getting to know each other with good feelings. We hope you look over them warmly.”

Well, all that being said, we think they are the cutest couple to be seen. And while Jisoo ticked Bo Hyun’s checklist as her ideal woman, he did the same for Jisoo too!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Amid Divorce With Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Accused Of S*xual Harassment By Former Gym Member: “He Would Ask If I Wanted To Hook Up With Him In The Showers”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News