Tom Cruise, who has apparently been the poster boy of Scientology for almost three decades, has reportedly quit the religion. New reports suggest that the Hollywood A-lister has been drifting apart from Scientology and has not visited its headquarters for quite some time despite being based in Britain. Tom Cruise has been part of several conspiracy theories concerned with Scientology over the years. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Apart from Tom Cruise, actors like John Travolta, Nancy Cartwright, and Elisabeth Moss have also been reported to follow Scientology. On the work front, Tom Cruise is currently basking in the success of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Speaking of the latest, as per a report in The Daily Star, Tom Cruise has reportedly stepped back from Scientology as he has stopped visiting their UK headquarters. They are based in East Grinstead and the actor has not been spotted visiting the headquarters for around three years. This has sparked speculation that he has given up on the controversial religion. Cruise is also based in Britain and yet he has not visited the Scientology headquarters. It was also reported in 2021 that Cruise was “drifting away” from Scientology after years of being the poster boy for the religion.

According to reports, Scientology claims to be the study and handling of the spirit in relationship to itself, others, and all of life and believes that humans rent their bodies and do not own them.

Tom Cruise, for the unversed, has been earlier spotted flying down to the church using his helicopter. Cruise has been earlier reported to be treated in an almost God-like way by members of Scientology.

If reports are to be believed, Tom Cruise even tried to campaign for Scientology so that it can be recognised as a religion in Europe. It was also earlier reported that Scientology has played a crucial part in Cruise’s personal life.

