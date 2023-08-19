BTS is one of the leading top charting K-pop bands, which is leading all across the world with their albums, hit songs and the members’ goofy but courteous behaviour. While the band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, today we will be talking about Jungkook’s personality traits and how he behaves off the stage and behind closed doors. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Jungkook is making and breaking records every now and then, be it for his solos, band albums or brand endorsements. His recent Calvin Klein has already broken the internet, and his massive fandom cannot stop but admire his gorgeous physique and beauty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BTS’ Jungkook has always been impressing his audience, be it with his performance or his looks, but how is he off the stage? Here are four times when the singer has been lauded by others for his courteous personality, as mentioned in a Koreaboo report. Once, a Korean Youtube Yan met Jungkook and quipped in his post with a caption that read, “BTS’s Jungkook. I feel like he’s one of the most modest world-class stars in the world…”

Another time, an alleged anonymous staff member talked about Jungkook with lots of positivity. The staff said, “BTS’s Jungkook-nim is really the most curious person ever. He keeps asking, ‘What’s this?’ and ‘What’s that?’ and gets easily fascinated by the explanation. And he was really good at listening to our suggestions.”

Jungkook was spotted at 2017’s Idol Star Athletics Championships picking up trash. At that time, a staff member lauded the singer for showing his kindness and revealed, “I saw BTS’s Jungkook in a new light. Other idols would leave their trash after eating and drinking on the floor, but Jungkook helped me out when I was going around with a trash bag picking up garbage. He’s got a great personality.”

During World Cup 2022, BTS‘ Jungkook performed ‘Dreamers’, and at that time, the singer and rapper had left everyone impressed with his personality. Digital creator Ameera had talked about her experience and being an ARMY, she said, “He is such a performer! Watching him dance live was a dream come true. He’s hardworking and wants to get it right every time.

When all the dancers were leaving, he stood and waved until they left.”

Well, that’s quite a positive record to hold. Jungkook’s recent release, SEVEN is still leading the chartbusters.

What are your thoughts after knowing Jungkook’s personality traits off the stage? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Sam Asghari Was Terrified By ‘Erratic’ Britney Spears & Filed For Divorce As She Started Throwing Knives At Walls Of Their Mansion [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News