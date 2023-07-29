Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 Suffers A Massive Blow As Over 1100 Domestic Screens Vanish Putting Ultimate Pressure On Its Box Office Run

Tom Cruise when he announced the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission: Impossible 7, and when it inched closer to the release, everybody thought of him as the saviour Hollywood needed after a long lineup of unsuccessful movies. The hope was that he will replicate the magic Top Gun: Maverick managed to amid the pandemic, and give Hollywood a Box Office raging movie that established the belief in the big screen again. But it doesn’t seem like it the seventh installment in the espionage Franchise is able to reach the expectations.

For months, the buzz around Mission: Impossible 7 has been intense. It grew when it was reported that the movie is releasing exactly a week before one of the biggest Box Office clash in the history of world cinema is planned. Yes, we are talking about Oppenheimer vs Barbie. While the movie had to already suffer a bit because of the two taking over just in 10 days. Now there is more.

As per the latest reports, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has now suffered another big blow as it is losing massive number of screens in the domestic circle. While the movie is yet to reach $400 Million mark globally, its vanishing from over 1000 screens in its home ground will only put more pressure on Tom Cruise’s much anticipated project. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a We Got This Covered report, it seems like Tom Cruise starrer will have to entirely rely on the overseas earning to see any big leaps if they are written in its fate. The report reveals that the movie is now vanishing from over 1100 screens in the domestic circuit. Which means it has a very limited screen count. However, the report also suggests that the movie has been mostly earning big money from its overseas collection, so there is still hope.

Even worldwide, Mission: Impossible 7 has normal screens in its kitty mostly, that too partly occupied by Barbie. Oppenheimer is ruling the IMAX screens, and we already know how that had put Tom Cruise off. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

