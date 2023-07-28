BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently living the time of her life. The K-Pop idol recently made her acting debut with the American web series The Idol and enjoyed a lot of her firsts in the past year. While she also made her Cannes Film Festival debut, she recently gave a sneak peek into her hectic four-day schedule that could make anyone go crazy.

Jennie, whose full name is Jennie Kim, began her musical career with the girl group in 2016. She was recently making headlines regarding her contract renewal with her agency YG Entertainment. While Jennie is at the peak of her career, several rumours claimed that she is not planning to continue as a member of BLACKPINK. However, neither the singer nor her agency confirmed if the rumours are true.

Apart from her singing and acting career, Jennie, who is an ambassador for several brands, also runs a YouTube channel. She recently dropped a much-awaited vlog with which she took her fans to her Cannes Film Festival debut.

The 27-year-old debuted alongside her The Idol team, which also included Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye. In the almost 5-minute-long clip, Jennie could be seen getting her hair and makeup done for three different outfits. She revealed how she managed to do all her red carpet appearances, interviews and much more in just two days. At one point, the singer revealed that she even forgot to eat for one whole day by saying, “Now that I think about it, I didn’t eat yesterday.”

As the clip came to an end, Jennie rejoiced as her jam-packed four days are over and said, “Out of 4 days, I did a concert for 2 days.” She further added, “I don’t really know how I’m still alive.”

Reacting to the clip, BLINKS praised Jennie for successfully finishing the schedule. A Twitter user wrote, “really wish ppl understood how insane jennie’s schedule was in the middle of tour and gave her more credit for handling it so well,” while another penned, “jennie talking about her packed schedule, i wouldn’t survive if i was her.”

A third one wrote, “woah i’m amazed.. all these busy schedules and she’s still fit, i went from bedroom to porch twice and already feel like im on my deathbed.”

