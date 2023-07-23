K-Pop is indeed a new global genre in the music industry, and its popularity is increasing every day. Many South Korean bands, such as BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT and more, are becoming more and more famous owing to their quirky songs and massive fan following. Amid the popularity, American rapper Travis Scott, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and Canadian musician The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, have recently released a collaborative track titled KPOP. While the track is receiving millions of views, BLACKPINK fans are wondering if some verses are about Jennie.

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s member Jennie is currently in the best time of her life. After making millions groove to her tracks with the group, Jennie Kim recently made her acting debut with The Idol. Despite a lot of criticism that the show faced, Jennie’s craft received praise.

The show was co-created by The Weeknd, who also played the role of Tedros opposite Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn. When Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd announced the title of their new track, fans were wondering if it is related to the music genre. But, it turned out that the track lacks the K-Pop reference and many believe that the track is dedicated to BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

In the song, The Weeknd sings, “You in Cannes and Saint-Tropez callin’ out my name.” For the unversed, Jennie made her Cannes Film Festival debut as a part of The Idol’s cast. More lines that got netizens thinking were “You know I’m high off that K-Pop,” “Love when she’ll call me ‘Papi’ even though she Korean” and “this ain’t some little yatchy.” Many fans also mentioned these lines must be referencing to the rumour that Jennie was the highest paid yacht girl.

Reacting to the same, a Twitter user wrote, “IS THE WEEKND REFERENCING MS JENNIE KIM IN THAT SONG KPOP??” while another penned, “anyone else find the song kpop weird like the weeknd JUST worked with jennie on the idol and then releases this?? feels kinda icky imo but maybe i’m just reading too much into it.”

Did you see the lyrics of the new song of the weeknd kpop ?

So the yacht thing was real ??😭

I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s shading jennie pic.twitter.com/P1kJQVrqkQ — skyfall (@LLLLOCAL) July 21, 2023

However, many others are claiming The Weeknd did not reference Jennie in the track and KPOP refers to a kind of drug.

