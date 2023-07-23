Kanye West, who got married to Bianca Censori in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony, might be gearing up to welcome his first child with her. Yes, you read that right. The acclaimed rapper already has four kids with former wife Kim Kardashian but now might be getting ready to become father for the fifth time. Scroll down to know what’s really happening.

For the uninitiated, Bianca Censori is the architectural designer of Kanye West’s iconic brand Yeezy. She previously ran a successful jewellery brand called Nylons. Kanye and Bianca have no kids so far but looking at the latest reports, they might soon be welcoming a new guest into the world.

According to Pinkvilla, a TikTok user has claimed that Kanye West’s new wife might be expecting. The social meed user with the handle @gossipegalnews first one to break the news. The user also claimed that Kanye’s former wife Kim Kardashian is apparently not happy with the news. If this was no enough, a few eagle-eyed fans claimed that Kanye’s new wife might be pregnant after they were spotted in Tokyo a few days ago. A fan noticed that Bianca’s chest looked larger than usual in one photo from Japan and believed that there might be reason behind her body looking curvier. Soon, the fans cited a possibility that Kanye’s new wife might be finally expecting.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyethegoatwest)

In an earlier interview, the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker claimed that he wanted seven kids. The rapper already has four with Kim Kardashian. And, it seems, he might welcome the next three with Bianca.

Kanye and Bianca, so far, have not made an official statement on the same, but we will keep you posted.

Kanye West’s previous marriage with Kim Kardashian lasted from 2014 to 2021. They first met when she flew to Paris to attend his show in 2011. The couple then walked down the aisle in 2014 in a lavish wedding. However, after four kids and six years of marriage, the two parted ways.

