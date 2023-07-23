Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr are two iconic personalities in their respective fields of direction and acting, respectively, and they have now come together in the historical magnum opus Oppenheimer. Nolan has also directed a Batman trilogy while Downey kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so at some point, there ought to be a clash, and that’s what the Iron Man star said in one of his interviews. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

A few days back, Nolan praised MCU for casting Downey in the role and called it to be one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of cinema. The actor is known for his charisma both on and off the screen, and even the director couldn’t stay away from it, and RDJ, too, is all praise for Nolan.

A video snippet of Robert Downey Jr’s interview for Oppenheimer has been going viral on Instagram [posted by Christopher Nolan Point], where he talks about Christopher Nolan and him being on separate teams for a brief moment because, as we all know, Chris directed the Batman trilogy with Christian Bale and it is one of the most popular DC characters ever. At the same time, Downey has been the face of the MCU as his Iron Man is where it all began.

But Robert Downey Jr talks about being the happiest when Christopher Nolan approached him for his role in Oppenheimer, and he giddily admits to being a huge fan of the filmmaker and switches loyalty from being Team Marvel to Team Nolan. The interviewer also asked at one point if there was any divide on the set because of the DC and Marvel thing, and the Avengers actor accepted it and said, “Most definitely playfully.” Still, he is also glad this did not come between their work or made Nolan hesitate to approach him for that, and it has been made very clear by both parties that they were thrilled to work with each other.

Check out the complete video of Robert Downey Jr here:

Previously in an interview, Christopher Nolan revealed that if he were to direct The Avengers, then his version properly would have had more of Robert’s Iron Man in it, and we know the MCU fans wouldn’t have minded that at all.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh, was released in the theatres on July 21st.

