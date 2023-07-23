Oppenheimer is the biographical drama on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan and as always, the director did not disappoint in blowing our minds. Keeping aside the storyline of the film, it has shot 70 mm film to give the audience a truly immersing experience, but that is apparently causing a hindrance, and several theatres have witnessed IMAX projectors crashing down. The Cillian Murphy-led film has been getting lauded by everyone across the globe, but Nolan’s obsession with IMAX is buffering a cinephile’s movie-watching experience.

The film, based on the life of the legendary theoretical physicist, who is credited as the father of the atomic bomb, has several layers in the storyline depicting his mental state before and after the Trinity test. Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh all played their parts efficiently, but it was truly a Cillian Murphy show.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has extensively shot in colour and black and white, and the three-hour-long film was shot on 70 mm film, which is 11 miles long and weighs up to 600 pounds. A YouTuber, Patrick Tomasso, claimed and with proof, that the heavyweight reel has been breaking projectors. The YouTuber took to Twitter to share the news as to how the movie suddenly stopped in the theatres with still 40 minutes to go.

Soon after the YouTuber’s post on Twitter, many others poured in the comments to share their similar experiences, and as per the claims on his video, the projectionist had to fly in from LA to run it; for the record, this happened in Canada. Many claimed that their showing lost audio multiple times. There were audio sync issues with audio skipping backwards.

One of the users even shared a picture of a notice put up in a theatre that read, “Due to technical difficulties with the 70 mm print of Oppenheimer, the 10:00 Pm showing of Oppenheimer will be on digital instead of film.” There were innumerable complaints about the Christopher Nolan helmed getting shut down, and you can check them all out here.

Here’s the moment our 70MM IMAX showing of OPPENHEIMER abruptly shut off with 40 min left to go. pic.twitter.com/MjVDKgqWpI — patrick. | (@imPatrickT) July 21, 2023

There are two wolves in OPPENHEIMER, and Nolan fed both of them as much as he could without breaking IMAX projectors under their weight. Those fat wolves might be happy, but they still don't entirely get along. Better at craft than plot, yet emotional beats are earth-shattering. — Leigh Monson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LeighMonsonPBF) July 22, 2023

Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer is truly one of a kind experience for cine lovers, but his striving for perfection is proving to be coming in the way of entertaining the audience. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

