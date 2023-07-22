Chris Hemsworth is undoubtedly one of this generation’s finest action stars, and his portrayals in movies such as ‘Thor’ and ‘Extraction’ are a testament to his success. However, one movie that made him go to extreme lengths is none other than Ron Howard’s ‘In The Heart Of The Sea,’ which saw him playing the role of Owen Chase.

Before that movie, Hemsworth never had a drastic physical transformation. But Howard’s film was about a group of people stranded in the middle of the sea and fighting for survival. So, it doesn’t come as a shock that the actor had to shed the pounds and restrict his diet. However, the diet was so meager that he and his co-stars, Cillian Murphy and Ben Whishaw, could barely have one egg a day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking in an interview with Men’s Health. Chris Hemsworth opened up about various aspects of the movie and didn’t shy away from sharing the methods he employed to shed the pounds. He said, “We couldn’t go away for a month and get skinny, we had to do it while we were shooting. At one point, a day’s rations were a boiled egg, a couple of crackers, and a celery stick.”

Chris Hemsworth also joked that 90% of their conversations on the set were about food. He added, “I reckon about 90% of our conversations were about our favourite foods and what we would eat when we finished the film.”

This drastic dietary restriction was necessary for Hemsworth to portray his character authentically, Owen Chase, who finds himself stranded at sea in the movie inspired by Moby Dick. Set in 1820, the movie follows the harrowing journey of Chase and his crew as they struggle against a sperm whale that captures their ship, leading to the deaths of many crew members. To accurately portray the physical toll of their ordeal, Hemsworth had to lose an astounding amount of weight. He previously revealed that he lost a staggering 15kg, equivalent to 33 lbs.

In a photograph shared on social media at the time, the Extraction actor showcased his usually muscular frame, looking notably bony, with long and shaggy facial hair. Alongside the surprising image, he humorously remarked, “Just tried a new diet/training program called ‘Lost At Sea.’ Wouldn’t recommend it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

The Thor actor’s dedication to his craft is evident in his transformation for this role. His commitment to embodying the physical aspect of his character is a testament to his versatility as an actor. Fans were taken aback by his slimmed-down appearance but made one thing clear he was willing to push the boundaries to deliver an authentic performance.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Gets Trolled For Her Alleged Buccal Fat Removal, Lip Filler & Nose Job, Netizens Call It The “Prime Example Of What Success Can Do For Your Looks”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News