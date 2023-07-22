Ryan Gosling has spread his Ken-ergy all over the world with his exemplary performance in Barbie. And, who would have thought? The movie is told by a woman (Greta Gerwig) and is of a woman (played by Margot Robbie). Yet, Ryan, with his prowess and charm, made a statement and impact in the film. He’s truly an incredible actor, but he did not always have it easy. He was once fired from the film The Lovely Bones as he was ‘too fat’ for the character. Scroll on to learn more.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson and Ryan did not see eye to eye when it came to The Lovely Bones. The actor wanted to play the role of Jack Salmon, a grieving father, which Mark Wahlberg ultimately helmed.

It so happened that Ryan Gosling and Peter Jackson had different visions about Jack Salmon. While the actor wanted him to look heavy and grieving, the director had other intentions. The La La Land actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the same and said, “We had a different idea of how the character should look. I really believed he should be 210 pounds.” To gain so much, he was drinking melted ice cream whenever he felt thirsty.

Ryan Gosling continued, “I was 150 pounds when [director Peter Jackson] hired me, and I showed up on set 210 pounds. I was melting Haagen Dazs and drinking it when I was thirsty.” When the filmmaker saw him, he was not at all happy about it. “I was excited about it. I showed up, and they said, ‘You look terrible.’ And I said, ‘I know! Isn’t it great?’ ‘No, it’s not. Go hit the treadmill’ … then I was fat and unemployed,” he added.

The Barbie actor was apparently fired from the film just a few days before the production began. However, Peter’s wife and collaborator, Fran Walsh, revealed a different story to the publication, He said, “Ryan came to us two or three times and said, ‘I’m not the right person for this role. I’m too young,'” she shared and added, “And we said, ‘No, no, no. We can age you up. We can thin your hair.’ We were very keen. It wasn’t until we were in pre-production and we had the cast there that it became increasingly clear: He was so uncomfortable moving forward, and we began to feel he was not right. It was our blindness, the desire to make it work no matter what.”

Let us know what you think of the entire throwback story, and for more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

