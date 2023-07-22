Tom Cruise has had a varied list of movie performances and a list of romantic partners in his past. As the actor was recently seen in his currently running Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, there was a time when it was said that he cast Rebecca Ferguson as she looked like her ex-wife Nicole Kidman. SPOILER AHEAD. While Rebecca joined the franchise with Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, the recent instalment showed the death of the character.

Rebecca Ferguson made her debut as the undercover MI6 Agent Ilsa Faust opposite Cruise. She was seen in three of the Mission: Impossible films: Rogue Nation, Fallout, and Dead Reckoning Part One. However, her uncanny resemblance to one of the exes of the main lead was said to be the reason she was cast in the franchise.

According to the sources of ENQUIRER, Tom Cruise was flirting “nonstop” with his Mission: Impossible 5 love interest, played by Rebecca Ferguson. “Tom Keeps saying how Rebecca’s just like a young Nicole, but even more beautiful,” revealed an insider to the outlet. “She looked just like Nicole with her pale complexion and tousled reddish-blonde hair,” added the source.

The report also added Tom Cruise picked the actress after watching her s*x scenes from a period drama, The White Queen. “Even her s*x scene was just like one Nicole did years ago,” said the source. Reportedly, it was the same tactic he used on his ex-wife in 1989 after seeing her appear topless in Dead Calm. Tom immediately asked the actress to co-star with him in Days of Thunder.

One of the actor’s pals confessed that casting Rebecca Ferguson was a surprise choice. “There were better-known actresses in line for the role, but Tom said he thought she’d be perfect,” reports the outlet. Noticing their bond on the sets, it was said that “there’s been a real spark between them, and Tom’s been giving Rebecca his full attention.”

