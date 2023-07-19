Almost all Hollywood actors have been touched by the Superhero culture at least once. Either they have played one, participated to create one, or been in contention, and the rarest, they rejected it. But, no one can deny the fact that the bigger share of Hollywood power has been taken by the DCU and MCUs of the ecosystem, and it is tempting for the actors to be a part. One of the actors who is yet to be bitten by the superhero frenzy (if you ignore one role he played in his teen days) is Barbie star, Ryan Gosling.

Yes, it is weird to think that Ryan, who now plays Ken in BarbiRye, has never starred in a legit superhero movie. He did star in a small role in The Unbelievables as Josh when he was 18, but never a proper IP role that transcended into a franchise. A large part of it is also because he probably hates sequels and chooses to stay away from projects that create the possibility of one.

But did you know at one point, Ryan Gosling was being eyed to play a very pivotal part in The Suicide Squad, which could have marked his debut in the then DCEU under Zack Snyder’s SnyderVerse? But it never happened because there was an MCU discussion in between, and that kind of took away two things from the La La Land star. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Ryan Gosling was approached by the DC studios to play a pivotal part (not known right now) in The Suicide Squad and was planning to have him with Tom Hardy, Will Smith, and Margot Robbie. But eventually, it never happened. The report says that the reason was that Gosling was in active discussions with the Marvel bosses to join the MCU as Doctor Strange. Yes, you read that right.

As the discussions were on and Ryan Gosling was already on the table at the MCU, it became difficult to juggle between two universes, and Ryan had to let go of The Suicide Squad. However, fate had some other game to play as the actor didn’t even enter the MCU as Benedict Cumberbatch went on to play Doctor Strange and still continues to. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

