Robert Downey Jr is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood now. However, he had a dark past that often crops up during his media interaction. His struggle with substance abuse is well documented. His personal life was marked by a series of legal troubles and struggles with addiction.

The Iron Man actor battled addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and faced multiple arrests and stints in rehabilitation facilities. These personal struggles significantly impacted his career, causing interruptions and negatively affecting his public image.

Back in 2015, Robert Downey Jr was on a publicity tour for Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, during his British leg of the publicity tour things took an unpleasant turn. The actor walked out of an interview with Channel-4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy and later called him a “bottom-feeding muckraker.” He took the drastic step after the interviewer began asking questions about his dark past.

Now after so many years, a snippet of the video is going viral on Reddit, and netizens are hailing the Robert Downey Jr for handling the situation after he was disrespected at the interview.

A user commented, “Imagine getting all that education and then waste it on making people feel bad and knowing rdj hates you 💀” while another user wrote, “I remember watching this, it was so awkward, and that interviewer was so gross 😒” A third user wrote, “I don’t know anything about him, but from the 2 videos I’ve seen, he seems like an asshole.”

A fourth user said, “There was another one at a movie premier that he handled so well. He’s walking the carpet, and the interviewer starts asking about his past, and he’s like “what is this? Are you Diane sawyer now?” I always thought his reaction was so funny.”

