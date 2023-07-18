Dwayne Johnson is one of the most highly-paid celebrities on the globe who was not having much of a good time in Hollywood. While his last movie flopped badly at the Box Office, failing to gain audiences’ attention, his acting was in great trouble. However, the great one never backs down, even if his days are not good. A new report reveals that his next movie will reportedly earn him the highest salary ever received by an actor in the history of filmmaking.

The former WWE star-turned-actor has emerged as one of the biggest names in Hollywood over the last decade. As he has been a part of multibillionaire franchises like the Fast and Furious family and Jumanji movies, his DC movie could not do wonders as it was one of the major disappointments in his career.

Additionally, it has been reported that Dwayne Johnson hasn’t had a box office hit since 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level. However, all of this does not seem to have any effect on his stature, as he is getting a whooping amount for his upcoming movie, Red One, which finished filming earlier this year. A new report from Puck News reveals Johnson got a total of $50 million for his lead role as Callum Drift, the Commander of the E.L.F., which is the highest in his career and the biggest payday an actor has ever received for a single role.

Before Dwayne Johnson, it was Robert Downey Jr who got $40 million for his Iron Man role in Captain America: Civil War. While the movie was not his solo standalone movie, it was status and the impact he had on the MCU, which made him get a heavy paycheque. RDJ had a tie with the Oscar-winning Will Smith as he got the same amount for his role in King Richard.

With all that being said, The Rock will be accompanied by MCU’s Chris Evans in the upcoming Amazon Studios’ holiday-themed action-comedy movie, Red One. The shooting of the movie is over, and is set to debut sometime later this year.

