Angelina Jolie has been spotted apartment hunting in New York with her children.

The ‘Maleficent’ actress, 48, is still embroiled in a bitter battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59, over the winery they formerly co-owned in France, and was seen looking for a new home in the city with her 19-year-old son Pax and 18-year-old daughter Zahara at the weekend.

Page Six said the trio landed at JFK Airport on Thursday and “hit the streets for their search the following day”.

Angelina Jolie is also the mother of Maddox, 21, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, who she had with ‘Fight Club’ actor Brad Pitt before their divorce in 2019 after five years of marriage.

It was reported earlier this month Angelina is taking over artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s apartment and studio on 57 Jones Street for her new fashion business Atelier Jolie.

One of the most recent developments in her battle with Brad over their winery was a report the actor is determined to force out the Russian vodka oligarch to whom Angelina secretly sold her share of their $500 million French vineyard.

The former couple bought Château Miraval in 2008 and married there in an intimate ceremony in 2014, but have been battling over it since their split.

Page Six reported Brad is furious at Yuri Shefler for mocking him in court filings revealed on 10 July as “an actor” and “not a winemaker”.

A source told the outlet: “Brad stands by the people who he’s done business with and he doesn’t give into bullies.”

Insiders also say Brad sees Angelina’s sale to the Russian as “vindictive” as Jolie knew he had previously turned down an approach to buy the chateau from Yuri.

The report came after attorneys for Angelina’s former investment company Nouvel claimed in newly-lodged court papers Brad “wasted” the firm’s assets by “spending millions on vanity projects” including “rebuilding a staircase four times and spending millions to restore a recording studio”.

Documents also showed lawyers branded Brad’s alleged behaviour “misconduct” and said it escalated after Angelina sold Nouvel in October 2021 to a company controlled by oligarch Yuri.

The papers stated: “Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business.”

Angelina Jolie is said to have allegedly agreed to divide the company up 68 percent to 38 per cent in Brad’s favour as he had invested more into their 35-room manse.

During the summer of 2021, the actor discovered via a press release that Angelina Jolie had sold her 50 per cent stake to a “Russian oligarch,” who Brad had previously turned down.

