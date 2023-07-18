James Gunn’s Superman Legacy still continues to be in the news even after the casting of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, which will be portrayed by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, respectively. There had been rumours going around that Daniel Craig might play the role of Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor. The director, who is pretty active on social media, recently announced his take on this as he set the record straight for it.

A few days ago, Gunn announced that Nathan Fillion, aka TDK or The Detachable Kid from The Suicide Squad, will be seen in the role of Guy Gardener/Green Lantern and that once again received a lot of flak from the netizens.

Like the casting of Clark Kent, several names were coming up similarly, different celebrities’ names are popping up for the role of Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman Legacy, with the latest being Daniel Craig. Gunn has put an end to all of those rumours in his recently held Q&A session with fans on Threads, where one of the fans asked him whether the reports of the James Bond star joining his DCU film were true or not.

James Gunn bluntly put an end to all the rumours with this one reply as he said: “That is not true.” Craig is undoubtedly a brilliant actor, and it would have been a delight to watch him in the role of Lex Luthor in Superman Legacy, but that does not seem to be happening at all after Gunn’s dismissal.

Meanwhile, other actors whose names came up or are reportedly in the running for the role of Lex Luthor in James Gunn‘s Superman Legacy include the Skarsgard brothers, both Bill and Alexander, previously Nicholas Hoult’s name also came up in the mix to play the role, but he seems to be out of the race.

For now, David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardener/Green Lantern, Isabella Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, have been cast in James Gunn‘s first DCU directorial, Superman Legacy and the film is slated to hit the theatres next year.

