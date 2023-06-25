Ever since James Gunn accepted the role of co-CEO at DC Studios, he has been bombarded with questions about the comparison between MCU and DCU. The director has worked in the two biggest rival movie franchises and given out blockbusters. While he is always in the headlines talking about the two film franchises, the celebrated filmmaker recently answered fans’ biggest question, how his DC projects will be different from that of Marvel. He also weighed in on the major difference between the two franchises.

Gunn began his career as a screenwriter in the mid-1990s and further went on to direct movies. His gigs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe include the Guardians Of The Galaxy film series. His last Marvel outing, GOTG Vol 3, received positive reviews and was indeed an emotional one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, James Gunn and Peter Safran accepted Warner Bros. Discovery’s offer to become the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios. While Safran had already been a part of various DC movies Gunn’s hiring received mixed reviews as many doubted how the Suicide Squad helmer would manage to make more DC movies after being a part of Marvel Studios for several years.

During his appearance on Inside Of You With Michael Rosenbaum, the filmmaker stated the difference between MCU and revamped DCU. He said, “If you look at the MCU, There are very few traditional superheroes… There was never a guy with a secret identity until Spider-Man entered the MCU. Captain America was turned into a soldier, even though he wears a mask. Iron Man outed himself at the end of the first film, because they don’t want to deal with the secret identity stuff.”

James Gunn further mentioned how DCU works with more fantasy elements and hailed its superheroes as “larger-than-life.” He said, “There is a bit more of a fantasy element to DCU because there are these larger-than-life superheroes.” He added how he focuses on two different personalities in one and said, “You are not going to make – I mean, people are going to do whatever they’re going to do in the future. But for me, there’s Superman and Clark Kent. They’re two different characters, and you have to find a way to deal with them that’s as grounded as possible within this world of DC.”

Gunn is currently focusing on Superman: Legacy and, along with his team, is busy finalising who would lead the film.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Badshah Finally Reacts To Backlash From BTS ARMY Over His Controversial ‘BTS Biba’ Lyrics In His New Song Issa Vibe, Clarifies Lyrics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News