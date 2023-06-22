The anticipation around Superman: Legacy is turning out to be wild. Most of it is to see who James Gunn brings in as the new Clark Kent after axing Henry Cavill’s future in the DCU brutally making it his first move when he joined as the boss. In the attempt to give an entire new shape to the DCU, the filmmaker announced the first film featuring the iconic superhero as part of Chapter One: Gods And Monsters. And seems like we might have figured out when we will get to know the new cast.

For the unversed, after gazillion speculations and rumours, the latest and one that felt somewhat substantial said that Gunn was carrying out screen test of six actors to play Superman and Louis Lane. The six actors in the race are Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Tom Brittney, Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and Rachel Brosnahan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now there is an update. A newest piece of gossip that is making the buzz now says that James Gunn has carried out the screen tests for Superman: Legacy and it is now Warner Bros executive who will now weigh in and check what is suitable for the movie that is set to introduce the new dawn of the DCU. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll, on his Twitter handle, shared update about James Gunn and Peter Safran wrapping up the screen-tests for Superman: Legacy and wrote, “Little context, while Safran and Gunn were in person for tests, several high level execs need to weigh in. So all the tests will be cut together for 1 tape so execs can start watching. That will take awhile so it will be at least a week (and maybe longer) till decisions are made.”

Justin further said that the announcements could be made in less than a month, but they aren’t rushing. And the only place one can think of in less than month is the San Diego Comic-Con. “Context for the context. Folks, there is no rush for this decision for this decision. Gunn and Safran want execs like De Luca to give their input cause they trust it and a week is wishful thinking. My guess more than a week less than a month but again they are not rushing this,” Kroll said.

Context for the context. Folks, there is no rush for this decision for this decision. Gunn and Safran want execs like De Luca to give their input cause they trust it and a week is wishful thinking. My guess more then a week less then a month but again they are not rushing this. https://t.co/Fx1TRBzhwr — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) June 20, 2023

Superman: Legacy is slated for a July 11, 2025 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shakira Takes Yet Another Dig At Ex Gerard Piqué Through Her Track Empty Cup: “I Know You’re Hot, But I’m Much Hotter”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News