Robert Pattinson has played iconic roles like the career-changing part as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga films, Batman in the Matt Reeves directorial, his teenage role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and more. Over the years, the heartthrob hasn’t only proved himself a talented actor but a s*xy one who can get anyone’s p*nties dripping.

I’m not talking about the thirst trap pics we see of him on social media; I am talking about those on-screen steamy bedroom scenes of him that make you look over your shoulders to be sure your parents or kids don’t sneak up from behind. He’s hot in the sheets – and has the power even to get a straight guy panting.

Today, I decided to drive away any mid-week blues you are feeling with my pick of the 5 super s*xiest on-screen s*x scenes of Robert Pattinson. Keep your earphones nearby, and your room door closed, and get ready for a steamy read. The fifth is first, with No 1 at the very last. (Don’t skip – it’s a treat, so read it all!)

WARNING: Below are mentioned the best s*x scenes of Robert Pattinson. The article contains graphic videos of the scenes in question.

Good Time

While he may not have been able to actually get the dead done, Robert Pattinson’s Connie’s makeout session with Taliah Webster’s Crystal in front of the TV (while his wanted pictures flashes) and then a steamy session on her bed is way too hot to miss.

But only to their time being cut short – and she being just 16 in the film, this scene gets the No. 5 spot.

Maps To the Stars

While Robert Pattinson has not one but two steamy scenes in Maps To The Stars, the one that earned the No. 4 spot on my list is the one involving him and Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) in the back seat of his limo.

In the scene, Pattinson – who plays a limo driver and an aspiring actor doesn’t just hook up but gets hot and heavy with Havana – an actress, in the back of his town car. The scene begins with the duo having a deep conversation before heading to the back seat for a quick and steamy ‘bang-bang’ session.

Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Making it to the No.3 on my ‘Robert Pattinson’s Best S*x Scenes Ranked’ list is this lovemaking scene from the last Twilight Saga film – Breaking Dawn: Part 2. After Kristen Stewart’s Bella gives birth to their daughter and then dies and comes back as a vampire, the newlyweds (it’s only a couple of months since they walked down the aisle) head for another honeymoon – this time in a secluded house in the woods (their first honeymoon was on a private island).

Given his ‘wife’s’ newfound power and speed, the scene is way tooooo s*xy and even has him ripping off her clothes. The scene begins with the vampire couple walking through the woods before going wild and out of control as their bodies join as one. This scene is also an example of how one can create the “best vampire s*x scene ever.”

Remember Me

In this Allen Coulter-directed coming-of-age romantic drama, Robert Pattinson’s Tyler Hawkins and Emilie de Ravin Ally consummate their relationship with several hot and s*xy kisses and numerous tumbles in the sheet. The hand in the hair, the light kisses all over and the morning bliss of waking up together are enough to earn it the No.2 spot on my list.

Even though Pattinson’s character starts their relationship for the wrong reason and their time together ends very soon and tragically, this steamy moment between the two is sure to make you wiggle around (and maybe even moan).

Breaking Dawn: Part 1

Earning the No 1 spot on the ‘Robert Pattinson’s Best S*x Scenes Ranked’ list is Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward’s (Robert Pattinson) super s*xy honeymoon scene from Breaking Dawn: Part 1. While the above-mentioned vampire-vampire s*x is amazing, this vampire-human s*x is several notches hotter. It begins with the newlyweds having a way-to-handy s*xy make-out session in the open ocean before heading to the bedroom for a sweaty banging – which ultimately breaks their beds and pillows torn.

I have to say, it’s very difficult to top this s*x scenes.

Do you agree with my ranking of Robert Pattinson’s best s*x scenes? Let me know which scene you think was the s*xiest and what your ranking of his s*x scenes would be!

