Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been one of the most talked about couples in the showbiz industry. While there Oscar slap incident will always be remembered for eternity, there have been many other incidents that the words might fall short to describe. Sharing aboth the same, Jada shares her tips for spontaneous s*x in. Read on to find out!

Both the Hollywood megastars have been together for over a year. While talking about the incident, the actress shared how they know how to keep the spark alive. As the details were too explicit to share with the world, read on ahead to find out what she had to say!

During a conversation with Redbook magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith had to give a bit of advice which came from her personal life. She said, “Be sneaky… your girlfriend’s house at a party. The bathroom. A bedroom,” explaining how to spice up things. Later, she advised to think of places to love outside the places that are comfortable to have s*x. “Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Pull over on the side of the road… Just switch it up,” added the Hollywood star.

Jada Pinkett Smith believed things could be hard in the grind of life. “Establish relationships with family members or friends and take turns with each other’s kids so you can make that time for yourselves”, added the moth of three (Willow, 8, Jaden, 10, and Trey, 16, later in the conversation.

With all that, the couple has always been discussed after their controversy at the Oscar event. As for the advice to keep a relationship hot and happening, let us know what do you have to say about his piece of advice by the Hollywood star.

