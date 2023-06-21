Keanu Reeves is unarguably one of the most talked about actors in the showbiz industry, as he has a massive fan following. While the actor has been a part of mega entertainment franchises, audiences have always wanted to know more about his personal life. Sharing about the same, the actor once recalled how he saw a ghost.

The actor knows how to rule the audience’s hearts with his impeccable acting skills. While his last outing in John Wick: Chapter 4 broke major Box Office records for the franchise, the makers seemingly confirmed the fifth instalment of the franchise.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor Keanu Reeves shared a real-life encounter, he once had with a ghost. When asked about his favourite movie to work on? the host threw out the question and asked, “Has Keanu Reeves ever seen a ghost?”. The John Wick star revealed that he believed that he he saw a ghost when he was a small boy. Describing what he saw as a jacket floating in through a doorway, Reeves said, “It was in New York. It was cool”.

He added more about when he came back from Australia in his childhood. On sharing about what he saw, Keanu Reeves added, “There’s no head, there’s no body, there’s no legs. It’s just there. And then it disappears.” As the actor shared that he was barely a child at the time of the incident, he added, “I was a little a kid, so I thought, ‘That’s interesting.’ And then I looked over at the nanny.”

Upon watching the ghost, the Matrix star was interested as he just looked with his mouth open. Later, as he turned to his nanny, he realised the situation was quite tense than it seemed. He actor pulled a shocked face and said, “And I’m like, ‘Oh wow, so that was real.'” Reeves then turned to Kimmel and asked, “Was that a ghost? Or just some weird floating jacket?”

While there is no second witness to confirm the story about the ghost, let us know what do you think about Keanu Reeves meeting the ghost in his childhood. Stay tuned to Koimoi.com for more information!

