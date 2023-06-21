Henry Cavill has been one of the perfect actors to play the role of Superman and would have been a great fit in the role of James Bond. Interestingly, he was close to portraying the character after Pierce Brosnan bid adieu to it. Director of Casino Royale Martin Campbell recently opened up about why Cavill didn’t make the cut and it went to Daniel Craig, and now the fans are again asking the makers to cast the Man of Steel star in the 007 roles. Scroll below to get the deets.

Brosnan left the franchise after Die Another Day, and Cavill, amongst many, also auditioned for the role of the suave spy and lost out to Craig, who has now exited the franchise and the hunt for the next Bond is still ongoing. Besides Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also a top contender for the role; while the makers were keen on getting Idris Elba for the next film, he showed no interest in it.

Martin Campbell, after all these years, opened up about what happened even after Henry Cavill’s ‘excellent’ audition that he didn’t get the James Bond part. He told Express, “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific; he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

Henry Cavill won everyone with his charm in the role of Sherlock Holmes in Millie Bobby Brown‘s Enola Holmes film series even with his limited screen time and not to forget his character from the movie, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. by Guy Ritchie.

Honestly, one won’t be wrong if they say that Cavill‘s career has been going through a rough patch, with him losing the Superman role in DCU and his exit from Netflix’s hit show The Witcher. So, seeing him as James Bond on the big screen will be a treat.

Do you want to see Henry Cavill as James Bond? Let us know in the comments!

