Justin Bieber and Hailey Beiber have been in the headlines since the beginning of the year due to the latter’s alleged online feud with Selena Gomez. While the two addressed the incident and refused to have any spat, Sel was not the only exes of the ‘Peaches’ singer who bothered Hailey. Here’s how the supermodel once reportedly warned Kourtney Kardashian to stay away from her then-fiance.

Justin and Hailey were first rumoured to be dating in 2014 and continued to be together for a few years. However, the two broke up in 2016. In 2018, they made headlines again and tied the knot in October of the same year.

During the time Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were not dating, the ‘Yummy’ singer was rumoured to be going out with Kourtney Kardashian. Being the eldest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family, the duo made a highly discussed pair for their massive age gap. As Kourtney became single in 2018, a report claimed that Hailey was insecure with the same and warned the Poosh founder to stay away from her man.

As per a 2018 report by RadarOnline.com, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber had a lot of fun during their short-termed romance. Moreover, after her break up with Younes Bendjima, she could have gone after the Grammy-winning singer in a “heartbeat.” Talking about Justin and Kourtney, the leading daily’s source said, “Their physical compatibility was off the charts, and they even started to bond about religion. Justin was hugely attracted to Kourtney, and she was really smitten by him. They had a lot of fun together.”

The report further stated that Hailey Bieber, who was then engaged to Justin Bieber, was very protective of her relationship and often felt threatened. “She’s saying that Kourtney better stay away from Justin, and she won’t hesitate to ban him from speaking to her altogether,” added the source.

However, neither Hailey nor Justin ever address the report and are now enjoying their married life.

