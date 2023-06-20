There is a massive buzz around actor Park Seo-joon’s upcoming lineup. But, the K-Drama star is not making headlines now for his work but for his rumoured relationship with YouTuber xooos, whose real name is Kim Soo Yeon. As deleted photos of the two celebrities are again making rounds online, their agencies recently broke silence and briefly addressed them.

South Korean stars enjoy a massive fan following and always ensure to give it back to their loved ones. However, one thing they like to keep private is their personal life and who they are dating. Scroll down to learn how Seo-joon and xooos’ dating rumours began making rounds.

Park Seo-joon is indeed at the peak of his career at the moment. The actor has already done a number of his shows, including What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class and more, and is now a part of several big-budget movies. But, the reason he is making headlines is his personal life. As per a report by Soompi, a South Korean media outlet reported that the actor and YouTube star are dating and getting serious. Moreover, the two have already introduced each other to their close friends and have been on various dates.

As the rumours are going viral on social media, their agencies briefly responded. Park Seo-joon’s agency Awesome ENT said, “It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand.” On the other hand, xooos’ agency WAVY stated, “It is difficult to confirm.”

On the work front, Park Seo-joon will be next seen sharing the screen space with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated flick The Marvels. He will play the role of Yan D’ Aladna in the movie. He also has Concrete Utopia in his kitty. YouTuber Xooos, on the other hand, has over 1.5 million subscribers.

