Margot Robbie is among the Hollywood A-listers with a massive fan following. However, this was not the case before the actress did the highly successful film The Wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo DiCaprio. Talking about how the movie brought her fame and potential projects, the actress once recalled getting rejected from a movie as she had not done a big movie.

Margot began her career with the Australian film Vigilante in 2008 and later went on to star in a TV soap opera. She made her Hollywood debut with a small role in the 2013 film About Time, but her breakthrough came with The Wolf of Wall Street the same year.

During her early years in Hollywood, Margot Robbie was open to doing a lot of projects. However, About Time, which starred Rachel McAdams and Domhall Gleeson, did not help her much in her career. While it was the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer that brought her stardom, she was more focused on grabbing a role in Z for Zachariah.

As per Contact Music, in 2015, the Suicide Squad star opened up about how she was first rejected by Z for Zachariah makers. Margot Robbie revealed she auditioned for the role of Ann in the movie before her 2013 hit came out. She continued, “But because I hadn’t done a large film, I didn’t have enough international value to my name to get the film funded.”

The actress added, “So another actress was attached who had been in more bigger budget, commercial films. Ironically, you have to do the bigger films in order to make a small film. When I first tried to do Z for Zachariah, I couldn’t attach enough value to my name.” As a result, The Wolf of Wall Street came out almost two years before the Chris Pine-starrer, and Margot Robbie got the lead role due to the immense overnight fame she had found.

