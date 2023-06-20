When Alan Rickman’s Strange Habit Of Saying Just Two Words – ‘Harry Potter’ Was Revealed By Kate Winslet, Here’s Why He Did That Before Slipping Credit Cards

Alan Rickman is one of the greatest villains of all time. The actor is immortalised as Harry Potter’s misunderstood villain Severus Snape. He earned name, fame, and money with JK Rowling’s film series, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as the leads. Alan played the head of Slytherin, Professor Snape.

Rickman was roped in to play Severus Snape in 2001 and worked till 2011. He earned a great deal of money from this wealth and found a wonderful way to spend this lavish amount he earned! It was Alan Rickman’s friends and peers who enjoyed his humongous success. The actor used to pay for their feasts and get-togethers even before anyone could offer to pay!

His Sense and Sensibility Star Kate Winslet recalled that whenever Al would go out for food, and anyone else would try and pay, they would miserably fail as the actor would have found some or the other way to clear the bill. None even ever got a chance to look at the cheque since he used to clear it already.

Remembering the actor, Kate wrote about this story in a column as she heard it at Alan Rickman’s memorial. She even mentioned what would be Rickman’s plea to pay the bills. “He’d just say, ‘I’ve got two words for you: Harry Potter.’ And he became known for doing that.”

This generous gesture of Rickman made his friends proud. He behaved as if he didn’t really feel like the money was his. He only had it because of this Harry Potter guy, and the least he could do since he was given it all was share it with his friends and return the favours they did on him while he struggled his way to reach the top!

Rickman, who played the most loved villain and the most complex hero in the history of Cinema as Severus Snape, left behind £4 million, which he specified, should be given to his wife and partner of 50 years, Rima Horton.

The actor was known for his roles in Die Hard, Sense and Sensibility, Love Actually, and Alice In Wonderland, to name a few. He even tried quitting the Harry Potter series when JK Rowling shared the biggest arc of Snape’s character with him, and he was pulled back!

