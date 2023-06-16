Alan Rickman was the most loved villain in the history of cinema. But there were times when the actor miffed his closest people with his actions. One of them was rejecting the action franchise, Last Action Hero over monetary issues. Rickman was offered the 1993 action comedy franchise, and he rejected it after the producer Columbia Pictures could not meet his ask for the film.

Later, Charles Dance was cast in the role of Mr. Benedict in the film. When Dance learned that Rickman had rejected the part over monetary issues, he took things a little too far as he decided to dig on the Die Hard actor.

On the first day of the shoot, Charles Dance came to the sets wearing a T-Shirt which said, “I am cheaper than Alan Rickman!” While some argue that he did not like taking up a role at less price than Rickman. However, the actor, in many of his interviews, said that he did not like Rickman rejecting the film for money!

Last Action Hero had Arnold Schwarzenegger as the lead who thought the script of the film was one of the best he’d ever read. He liked all the elements, including comedy, action, drama, and satire.

After Alan Rickman rejected the film, even Tim Curry was considered for the role of Benedict. Last Action Hero failed terribly at the box office. However, it still has a following, and loyal fans of the actors still watch the film. But it seems like Alan Rickman made the right decision rejecting it.

Rickman and Charles Dance later starred together in Michael Collins and shared a friendly and professional relationship. It was only this incident where Dance tried to gain popularity, as some claim at Alan’s expense.

Later, Alan Rickman was immortalised by cinema lovers as the most loved villain of all time when he portrayed Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series. Charles Dance went ahead to play Tywin Lannister in the acclaimed series Game of Thrones.

