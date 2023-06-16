Miley Cyrus is one of the A-listers of Hollywood, who not only carved a path in the music industry but also made it big in the acting field. The star who rose to fame after starring in Disney’s Hannah Montana is now garnering massive appreciation for her recent release, Flowers. Besides her skills, Miley is also known for speaking her mind and never shying away from saying what she feels.

Miley and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship dates way back, and she had even revealed that he was the one to whom she had lost her virginity. However, once in an interview, she shared her perception of foreplay before s*x. Scroll below to get to the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2020, when Miley Cyrus appeared on Call Her Daddy, the songstress opened up about her view on foreplay. She said, “I don’t f*ck with foreplay because I’m too busy.” She further claimed, “I don’t like to tease things. I just like to go for it … I could have foreplay longer with a girl than I could with a guy.”

In the same podcast, Miley Cyrus talked about her first time having s*x and revealed she “didn’t go all the way with a dude until [she] was, like, 16.” She further insisted, “It wasn’t Nick Jonas.” And later claimed, “But I ended up marrying the guy. So, that’s pretty crazy.”

While in another conversation with Howard Stern in 2018, Miley had shared what she did when she and Liam stayed apart. She had said, “That’s what FaceTime’s for — cybers*x.” And we felt that.

Well, now Miley and Liam have parted ways from each other, and her fanbase believed that her recent music video ‘Flowers’ was a diss at her ex-husband. However, the singer didn’t confirm it yet.

What are your thoughts about Miley Cyrus’s perception of foreplay? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: Shakira & Lewis Hamilton Spotted Getting Cuddly & Sharing Kisses As Sources Claim The Singer Is Finally Happy After The Traumatic Break Up With Gerard Pique – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News