Nick Jonas ended up in therapy after suffering a “tragic guitar solo” on live TV.

The 30-year-old pop star had been booked to appear alongside country music singer Kelsea Ballerini for a performance of her 2015 hit ‘Peter Pan‘ at an awards show but when the moment of him hitting a wrong note went viral, he ended up having to seek help over the “traumatic moment.”

Speaking on ‘ Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard’, Nick Jonas said: “Then there was another time during a really tragic guitar solo debacle that happened on live TV. In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy. I come out for my thing, I rehearsed it a million times, I’m feeling really confident about it, not even really thinking about it like it’s a thing that’s going to be problematic. I started off, it was fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn’t stop.”

Nick Jonas added, “Til this day and hours after unpacking it, I can’t really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it and I looked at my manager and said, ‘I think that was bad.’ I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on. I think that anytime that live TV is happening, it’s the only time that I get a little nervous.”

The former Disney Channel star went on to add that he still has those moments on live television where he could do “something crazy” and is aware that it could ruin his career.

Nick Jonas added, “You ever have those moments, where you’re in a setting and it could be this one or onstage in front of people or on camera, and you’re like, ‘I could do something crazy right now and ruin my life.’ But that’s the kind of thing that comes in my head for, like, SNL for instance. I’m like, ‘I can break character and say something crazy’ … not that I ever would.”

