Hollywood is currently witnessing too many fresh real life pairings and some very unthought-of too. One of them is ofcourse Kylie Jenner dating Timothee Chalamet as per the viral reports. Two have been making headlines for their alleged affair at God speed and refuse to step down from them. After several spottings and date rumours that have been pretty constant, the latest picture to hit the Internet is Jenner probably flaunting a very much visible love bite and the internet is going gaga over it.

If you are unaware, Kylie and Timothee have been in the rumours for their alleged relationship since April, when they were first spotted together. But later it was found that the two were seeing each other since January 2023. The two met during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in January during Paris Couture Week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since then, they have been in the headlines for their outings, reports of meeting families and many other things. But looks like the report today is fiery as the internet has spotted a love bite on Kylie Jenner’s neck as she was spotted with her son Aire Webster (16 months). Read on to know everything you should about this interesting update of the day.

A new tweet on Twitter has a series of images that has Kylie Jenner walking towards her car with son Aire in her hand. She can be seen wearing a white flowy dress paired with white shoes and minimal make up. But while her glam was giving what it was supposed to, her neck had a different tale to tell. In a picture when she adjusted her loosely tied hair, she ended up revealing a mark on her neck which the internet has labelled a hickey. Check the reactions below.

Looks like Timothee Chalamet gave Kylie Jenner a small hickey on her neck #PalmSprings pic.twitter.com/IGx2kpvN7M — Nice Try Ms. Dirty💅 (@Kelseyateherup) June 15, 2023

It’s a fresh hickey too 😅 so the pictures she shared on her instagram it happened that day, she edited out the hickey in some of her pictures but forgot to edited it out in that one picture holding her son pic.twitter.com/EJR8poAHKd — Nice Try Ms. Dirty💅 (@Kelseyateherup) June 15, 2023

However, Kylie Jenner had made Timothee Chalamet meet her family as per the past reports. It is said that they have approved the Dune star and find him very interesting because he is very different from all the guys Jenner has dated so far. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Are In A ‘No-Strings Situationship’ With No Plan To Settle Down Post Rekindling?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News