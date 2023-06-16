The wild ride Leonardo DiCaprio has taken his fans on with everything happening around his relationship with Gigi Hadid is crazy. The Titanic Star is one of Hollywood’s biggest superstars, but it is always his personal life that manages to set the wildfire. The actor has been linked to Hadid since late 2022, and rumours of their break up in February came in as a shocker. But soon, they were back together, walking out of parties, hinting at a patch-up. But now reports suggest that they are in a situationship.

Leo and his dating life is a genre in Hollywood reportage. The actor and his illustrious list of affairs has all the eyes on it. DiCaprio first made news of dating Gigi Hadid back in September 2022, when the two were spotted at the New York Fashion Week. This February, news broke that they have called it quits, only to reunite later and walk out of starry after parties, including Oscars and the MET Gala.

Ever since that has happened, and later Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out on a yacht with Gigi’s Hadid’s 22-year-olf model friend Meghan Roche, everyone wanted to know what is happening between Hadid and the Titanic Star. Turns out now there is an update and one that will shock you. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a US Weekly report, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are now in a no-strings-attached situationship and have happy being fluid. “Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now,” the insider reveals. “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

However, neither of the two have ever come out in the open to talk about their dynamic. There is a lot of buzz around Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, and this can just be a baseless addition to it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

