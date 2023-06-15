Tobey Maguire starrer Spider-Man movies hold a special place in the heart of superhero fans as the movie was perfect in every aspect. While the actors did justice to their characters, the director left no chance of mistakes. With the aim of making every scene perfect, the director of the movie even held auditions for real spiders, which would later bite Peter Parker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As bizarre as it may sound, there was a particular reason for that. Interestingly enough, a professional was also hired along with the spider for the movie. The superhero fandom admits that Raimi’s first three Spider-Man films were a revelation of their own, and the acting performances added more points.

The Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man movies used practical effects for some shots where they’d definitely use CGI today. As many would know that Tobey’s Peter Parker catching the tray scene was done without the help of CGI, it nearly took over 100 takes to perfect the scene. Adding to it is the scene where the radioactive crawls over Peter before biting him. The director of the movie held spider auditions and selected the spider from a bunch of insects. They were judged on the basis of their shape and movement.

While you think that was all, it was not. Upon selecting the spider for the role, they even painted it red and blue to match the theme of Spider-Man. Someone had to come in and be on the sets to train the spider and did all that work to avoid the use of CGI. The multicoloured spider was from the species called Steatoda grossa, and to get it, the propmaster reached out to entomologist Steven Kutcher.

Sam Raimi did not like the animated result and eventually opted for the real spiders. The incident proves how dedicated the makers were to the first Spider-Man movie. With all that, the results were quite evident on the big screen, as it is still considered one of the best superhero movies ever.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Jeremy Renner Clearly Said “It’s Not My Job” Refusing To Help His Female Co-Stars In Negotiating To Get Higher Salaries With The Producers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News