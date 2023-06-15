Sylvester Stallone has done many iconic films and is unparalleled in the action genre, with his Rocky franchise still etched in everyone’s minds. The sports drama film series about the journey of Rocky Balboa had been engaging, generating loads of fans who love watching Stallone in that character. But did you know that he almost died while filming the 4th instalment in the Rocky franchise?

The fourth instalment in the franchise had a showdown between Stallone’s character and Dolph Lundgren‘s Captain Ivan Drago, and during filming the scene, things went sideways, and he ended up getting hurt. But more than that, he was hurt about that that the particular sequence was not in the film’s theatrical cut, which literally hospitalised him.

A few years ago, Sylvester Stallone posted a video on his YouTube titled ‘The Making of Rocky vs Drago’, i.e. Rocky IV, where he shared the incident when while filming a showdown scene, his on-screen nemesis went off script, which caused him to almost lose his life. He recalled, “I got really injured during the fight, I had to be flown into intensive care to California from Canada.” However, Dolph Lundgren was not completely at fault as Stallone admitted to having to encourage his co-star to go all out on him. He said, “Well, he pulverized me.” The seriousness of it was realised by everyone after the scene was done, and later at night, Stallone fell sick.

Sylvester Stallone recalled, “I didn’t feel it in the moment, but, later that night, my heart started to swell, my blood pressure went up to 260, and I was going to be talking to angels. Next thing I know I’m on this emergency, low-altitude flight. I’m in intensive care surrounded by nuns.” He was at the hospital for four days and “had to go back and finish the fight,” after getting released from the hospital. As mentioned above, he was upset that the punch didn’t make it to the film’s final cut making the Rocky star question, “How could you take that out?!” It is a valid thing to ask after he went through and his fans are glad that he got of it alive and well.

