Rocky 4 was one of the most mind-boggling and enthusiastic movies in the Hollywood industry under sports drama. While the movie is currently quite old, one could never forget the iconic match of Sylvester Stallone vs Dolph Lundren aka Rocky Balboa vs Ivan Drago. Now recently it was claimed that there was going to be a spin-off over the movie showing Dragon’s side of the story.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, recently Dolph took it to his social media to clear up the air after Stallone called him a backstabber for approving the spin-off story without telling him.

Advertisement

Recently in his Instagram post, Dolph Lundgren explained the situation from his end. Stating that he had no idea at all about Rocky having a spin-off movie, Dolph tried to smoothen things out with Sylvester Stallone, stating that he believed that the latter was becoming the producer of the movie.

Explaining things in detail, Dolph Lundgren said, “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There’s no approved script, no deals in place, and no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”

For the unversed, Sylvester Stallone had taken it to his social media account where he shared his displeasure with Dolph and producer Irwin Winkler over the talk of Rocky’s spin-off movie. In one of the posts, Stallone said, “Another Heartbreaker, Just found this outa ONCE AGAIN, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me. “

So what are your thoughts on the Rocky Spin-off Drago? Do let us know in the comments section.

For more such amazing updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Kris Jenner Leak Information On Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Usage? Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Instagram Move Hints So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram