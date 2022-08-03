Justin Bieber has left his Indian fans amazed after he shared a video of a Haryanvi man playing drums at a ‘jagrata.’ Bieber has been hitting the headlines a lot recently. The Baby singer has resumed his Justice World Tour after a brief break due to a medical emergency. For the unversed, Justin revealed half of his face was paralysed.

Advertisement

Known as the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Bieber shared that it severely affected the nerve of his right ear, which has blocked the movement of the entire right side of the face. He even revealed that he couldn’t blink his right eye and can’t even smile from the affected side.

Advertisement

After a month-long break, Justin Bieber is back with his tour. Amidst this, the Peaches singer shared a video of an Indian drummer performing at the religious function. In the video, the Haryanvi man jumps up and down with the beat while he is banging on the drums. It was the man’s unique style that caught the attention of the singer.

not Justin Bieber sharing a desi video of a guy going bezerk in a Jagaran from a page called "Rangile Haryanvi" ya'll IM DECEASED 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lo4zYvBwI0 — D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning 🤡 (@clowning4taylah) August 1, 2022

Justin Bieber shared the video on his Instagram stories and tagged his friend and drummer Devon Taylor, and wrote, “I am expecting you to do this next show.” Several people took to the comments section of the video and wrote that JB noticed the video. Several more were also shocked over him sharing the video.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by रंगीले हरयाणवी 🤟🏻 (@rangile_haryanvi_)

Meanwhile, while talking about the Justice World Tour, Justin has also lined up a concert for his Indian fans. He will be performing in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi in October this year. The tickets are already available on booking sites and are getting sold out day by day.

Many fans rejoiced over the news of him continuing the tour after a month, including his wife Hailey Bieber. She supported Justin Bieber and cheered on him as he performed at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31.

Must Read: Chris Rock Has No Plans To Address The Slap Controversy With Will Smith Despite The Public Apology?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram