Canadian singer and pop star Justin Bieber is well known for courting controversies. His whirlwind romance with Selena Gomez is had made headlines in the past. His other affairs too were the talk of the town but did you know the Canadian singer once boasted about sleeping with former Victoria’s Secret angel Miranda Kerr? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2014, the Baby singer got in an altercation with Orlando Bloom who was married to an Aussie model for 3 years (2010-2013). The alleged incident occurred at a time when Bloom was chilling with Leonardo DiCaprio and other Hollywood actors at an Ibiza restaurant. Scroll down to know more.

New York Daily News report quoted a source as saying, “Justin Bieber would brag about it while he was in the studio”. Bieber and Miranda Kerr reportedly met at backstage of Victoria’s Secret show in 2012. Later he claimed that the model wanted to “make him a man”.

The Sorry singer, who arrived at an Ibiza restaurant, began to taunt Orlando Bloom about his hook-up with Kerr and allegedly called the Lord Of The Rings actor a ‘b*tch.’ This enraged Bloom and landed a punch on Bieber. The Ibiza party was for Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday and had a star-studded list of attendees, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kate Moss, Nicole Cambell, Kris Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

Videos from the party also went viral on social media, wherein Orlando and Justin Bieber’s altercation is seen. Take a look at the video below:

Moreover, the Yummy singer also shared a picture of Orland Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr on his profile. He also captioned it with a crown emoticon. The singer then shared a shared a picture of Bloom sobbing on his Facebook page. The picture witnessed the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor looking down as he wiped his tears.

