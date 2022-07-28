Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are literally couple goals. It’s not like they’re perfect but always appreciate each other’s flaws and that’s what makes them adorable. They often express love for each other publicly and today, we bring you a throwback of the time Justin spanked his wife Hailey’s a** in public. Haha! Yes, we aren’t kidding. This video was doing the rounds last year and we love how they’re so transparent with their fans. Scroll below to watch the video.

Both Justin and Hailey are super popular on social media with over 251 million and 46 million followers on their Instagram handles respectively. Their PDA on the photo-sharing site is quite popular among their fans and we also can’t get enough of it.

It was last year when Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were seen taking a stroll in the city. The Baby singer was dressed casually in white sweatpants and sweatshirt and styled the look with sneakers and an orange coloured beanie cap.

Hailey Bieber on the other hand was wearing a summer maxi dress that she styled with sneakers and a high messy bun. Justin Bieber then playfully spanked her a** and was seen having a fun conversation with his wife post that.

Take a look at the video below:

Haha! These two are super cute.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber fans are desperately waiting for the couple to make a baby announcement soon. They have spoken about planning a family in various interviews and let’s see when that happens.

What are your thoughts on the singer spanking wife Hailey’s a** playfully at a public space? Tell us in the comments below.

