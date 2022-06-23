Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most adorable couples in the world. The two tied the knot secretly in September 2018 and later made it official on Instagram followed by a grand wedding celebration a year later in the presence of their close friends and family. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Justin opened up on his regular day schedule and well, it involved a lot of s*x with his wife Hailey. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Justin and Hailey didn’t have an easy past. They were both dating different people before tying the knot secretly and the news came as a surprise to all their fans. The Baby singer had a long relationship with Selena Gomez in the past and their fans fondly called them ‘Jelena’. Hailey on the other hand was reportedly seeing singer Shawn Mendes at that point in time.

Coming back to the topic, during an intimate performance in London in 2020, a fan asked Justin Bieber how his regular day sounds like. Replying to him, the singer said, “It just depends on who I’m with. When I’m with my wife, we like to … You guys can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy … that’s pretty much all we do,” as reported by E!News.

Justin Bieber added, “We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.” Now for those of you who don’t know what ‘Netflix and chill’ means, it is ‘hooking up or having s*x.’

That’s too much information but we are sure, Justin and Hailey fans would have liked it. Haha!

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber opening up on his s*x life with wife Hailey Bieber? Tell us in the comments below.

