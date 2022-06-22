Justin Bieber once cosied up with Kris Jenner and joked that he is the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Bieber became popular after his song, ‘Baby,’ went viral, and the whole world admired him. He was particularly famous among women. His fame also helped his party with some of the A-listers of Hollywood, including the Kardashian and Jenner clan.

Back in 2014, he was invited to a lavish birthday party in Ibiza where the likes of Kris, Kendall and Kylie, Kim Kardashian, and more were present. All of them wore black outfits and looked gorgeous. What stole the attention from the night was a photo that the Yummy singer posted on his Instagram.

Justin Bieber could be seen cosying up with momager Kris Jenner in the photo. In the caption, he wrote something hilarious. After tagging Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Bieber wrote, “who’s your daddy.” It was also at that time when rumours around Kendall and Justin dating began.

Justin Bieber just Instagrammed a picture with Kris Jenner saying "who's your daddy" to Kendall & Kylie… pic.twitter.com/RC55fTDKUD — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 2, 2014

While Justin Bieber is happily married to Hailey Bieber and was known for his relationship with Selena Gomez, fans speculated that Kendall Jenner and he were in a relationship. The two were spotted quite a few times together, including this party in Ibiza. However, both have denied these rumours in the past. But some fans believed they just hid it well from the public eye.

Now, the pop star is married to one of the most famous models, Hailey. Recently, both of them suffered some health issues but stuck together through thick and thin. Hailey had to go through an operation after having stroke-like symptoms, while Bieber revealed he has face paralysis.

Whatever it may be, Justin Bieber is close with Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the clan. Kendall Jenner is also best friends with his wife Hailey Bieber.

