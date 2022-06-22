Chris Hemsworth answers if his Thor will be in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. For those unaware, the third instalment of Ryan’s superhero movie will be produced by Marvel Studios this time, marking his debut in the MCU. Since the multiversal opened and expanded through the previous films, fans have wondered if the rest of the upcoming movies will have cameos too.

We all know that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had secret cameos. Now, speculations about the Reynolds-led movie have started. Several Marvel characters are rumoured to appear, including the Asgardian.

While promoting his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth spoke about the possibility of his character appearing in Deadpool 3. Chris said it will only happen to anger Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. While speaking with BBC Radio 1, Hemsworth discussed the Ryan Reynolds starrer.

Chris Hemsworth said, “I make might some calls to make sure [Jackman doesn’t appear in Deadpool 3].” Thor: Love and Thunder star continued, “I’ll put myself in Deadpool instead. That would be the offering.” This playful jab comes after Shawn Levy, the director of the Ryan Reynolds’ superhero movie, teased that he’d love to work with Hugh Jackman.

This made fans speculate if Wolverine will be appearing in the upcoming threequel. The Spiderhead actor also discussed how we would live to break Hugh Jackman’s record for the longest time spent playing a superhero. The latter has played the role of Wolverine for 11 years.

Chris Hemsworth has six more years to go to break the record. But that doesn’t seem a long time for him as he said, “To turn back now would just be a waste.” While it’s not known if his Thor will appear in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3, fans can enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder, releasing on 7 July.

