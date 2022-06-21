Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth became one of the biggest celebrity superstars after he appeared as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the actor is such a massive star and enjoys a dedicated fandom to himself, he still also has moments when he is starstruck by someone.

Talking about the same, did you know that ‘that someone’ who left the Thor actor weirdly shaken was none other than Marvel’s ‘Star-Lord’ Chris Pratt? Shocking right?

MCU’s Avengers: Infinity War was one of the biggest crossover movies the Hollywood industry has ever seen. The movie brought together actors and characters from various origin franchises for example Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Thor and many others. One fan favourite match-up from the movie was when Thor was paired up with Guardians after Thanos destroyed his ship. It was at this time that we saw Chris Hemsworth sharing the screen with Chris Pratt.

Talking about his experience meeting Chris Pratt, in a 2017 episode of Elle, Chris Hemsworth said, “The first time I really met Chris Pratt—and went on set with him and the Guardians—I was weirdly shaken. I don’t know why. He’s just so charismatic. And good at what he does.”

Well, the respect these two actors have for each other can be considered mutual as recently Pratt praised Hemsworth’s efforts in Thor: Love and Thunder. As per Hindustan Times, Chirs Pratt told Yahoo Movies, “People are going to be astounded when they see what he’s brought for Thor 4. It’s actually next level. He’s ratcheted it up to another level. I was just in awe of his presence. He’s a man-God in real life. He’s really got guns (biceps). He looks great!”

On the work front, Both Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt will be sharing screen space again in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is directed by Taika Waititi and is set to release in India on 7th July 2022.

