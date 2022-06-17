Chris Hemsworth reveals Kristen Stewart once punched him, and he loved it. The two Hollywood stars paired up for the 2012 film Snow White And The Huntsman. It was a gritty reimagination of the classic German fairy tale. Currently, Chris is busy promoting his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

It will be his fourth solo flick as the MCU superhero. The movie is going to be one of the shortest in the entire franchise, with a runtime of just a minute under 2 hours. It will be hitting the theatres on 7 July. During his promotion of the movie, the actor revealed an incident that occurred between him and the Twilight star.

While speaking with GQ, Chris Hemsworth recalled the time he was punched by Kristen Stewart while filming a Dark Forest scene on Snow White and the Huntsman. However, instead of getting upset over that, the actor said he wished the Spencer actress didn’t stop the take and continued filming.

“Oh yeah, I was more upset she didn’t continue on through the take,” Chris Hemsworth said. “She kind of hit me and immediately went, ‘Oh my god! I’m so sorry,'” the actor revealed. “I was like, ‘That would’ve been the perfect, most truthful take we had. I think she was more upset than I was.'” Chris added. Even Kristen Stewart has talked about it before.

The actress addressed the stunt that went wrong and said how tears sprung into her eyes instantly. Stewart had thought that she ruined the movie when it happened. Meanwhile, as fans wait for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris’ Spiderhead just hit the screens.

The Chris Hemsworth starrer is directed by Top Gun Maverick’s director Joseph Kosinski. As for Kristen Stewart, she recently appeared in the sci-fi horror movie Crimes of the Future.

