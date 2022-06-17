Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor, opened up about his reaction to the time when he got to know that he has been cast as the Asgardian. The actor is gearing up for the release of Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth solo adventure of the actor as the MCU superhero.

Directed by Taika Waititi, it also stars Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, and more. Even Taika will appear in it as Korg. Hemsworth is going around promoting his upcoming film and recently spoke about how he was bored of playing the God of Thunder before.

Now, Chris Hemsworth has opened up about the time he got to know that he has bagged the role of Thor and how he reacted to it. While speaking with GQ, the Avengers: Endgame star said, “When I got the film, there was a number of things that went through my head.” He continued, “First was it was great to be employed, it was great that I was going to get my visa extended.”

“I was going to be a part of something that sounded big and exciting, but I didn’t have a whole lot of details beyond that,” Chris Hemsworth added. “It was a leap of faith on one hand as far as what was being pitched, but it was a pretty easy leap as I didn’t have many other options,” the Thor: Love And Thunder actor said.

We are glad that Chris took that leap of faith as no one could have played the role of the God of Thunder better than him. Meanwhile, as we reach closer to the release of the movie, several new details are being revealed.

Just recently, Taika Waititi spoke about cameos in Thor: Love And Thunder. The director confirmed that the Chris Hemsworth starrer will have special appearances in it. But he didn’t reveal any further details regarding that.

