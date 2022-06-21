Chris Hemsworth is all set for his fourth solo outing as the Lord of Thunder in the upcoming Thor standalone film Thor: Love and Thunder. While reports claim that this with be the Australian actor’s last outing as the superhero, we take you back in time to when the actor contemplated lifting another tool instead of the hammer?

Wondering which tool we are talking about? Well, it is the small and simple needle. During a 2017 conversation with a magazine, the Marvel actor made the revelation and even confessed to thinking of making sewing his career. Read on.

As reported by dailymail, in an October 2017 conversation with OK Magazine, Chris Hemsworth got candid about his hobbies – aside from lifting weights in the gym. Revealing what he liked doing as a kid, the Snow White and the Huntsman actor stated that he tried his hands at sewing. He said, “I remember doing cross-stitch.”

Confessing further, Chris Hemsworth stated that at one point he considered a career in fashion. The Marvel star said, “There was a period when I was like, “I’m gonna be a designer!’” He added, “I remember buying or getting sort of patterns for clothing and trying to make pants and things.” However, he also explained that he never ‘went very far’ with this interest of making sewing a full-time passion but followed his older brother Luke Hemsworth and became an actor.

Besides Chris and Luke, their younger brother Liam Hemsworth is also an actor. In fact, the youngest Hemsworth also auditioned for the role of Thor but lost it to Chris.

Did you know this trivia about Chris Hemsworth?

