Jurassic World Dominion has already been released in a few international markets, churning in a terrific sum already. The third instalment of the Chris Pratt starrer is still four days away from its premiere in India, and the excitement is growing. Just a while ago, we covered the box office predictions of the dinosaur-centric franchise movie.

The early trackings of the film predicted that the movie will between $165 million to $205 million in the US. It was also said that it might cross Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the biggest opener of 2022. That will be a huge feat for it if it happens.

Looking at the overseas box office figures, it seems like Jurassic World Dominion might as well do that. According to Variety, the Chris Pratt starrer opened in 15 major overseas markets over the weekend, playing on around 10,000 screens across Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Italy, and more. It has made a whopping $55 million at the international box office.

This includes the biggest start in Mexico with $18 million, South Korea with $15 million, Brazil with $4.3 million, and Italy with $3.4 million. Jurassic World Dominion will soon release in other overseas markets as well, including France, Germany, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan. Such a start can be a sign of becoming the highest-grosser of 2022.

Its release will definitely have a huge impact on Top Gun: Maverick, which just reached the $500 million mark globally. The movie also has a legacy to maintain. The previous two Jurassic World films have crossed the $1 billion milestone and are among the top grossers in the entire world.

Jurassic World Dominion will see a comeback of the Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. This can be a big reason for many to watch the movie in the theatres.

