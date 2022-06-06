Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan has worked a big-time at the box office. Not just in India but the film is also thoroughly entertaining audiences in overseas. Now, as per the latest update, the horror-comedy has gone past the 200 crore mark with its worldwide collection and below is all you need to know.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, BB 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film was a big success back then and has gained a loyal following over the years. Its sequel starring Kartik Aaryan has exceeded all the expectations and has kept the legacy of its prequel intact.

Speaking about the latest update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made 175.94 crores gross (149.11 crores nett) in India and 30 crores in overseas. It takes the worldwide collection at the box office to 205.94 crores gross. With this, BB 2 has become the 63rd Hindi film to go past the 200 crore mark globally and on its entry itself, the film has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s 3 biggies on the list.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores), Padman (203.05 crores) and Kesari (205.54 crores). With 3rd Sunday’s collection coming very soon, the film will surpass the collection of more biggies.

Meanwhile, riding high on the box office success of his latest film, Kartik Aaryan recently visited the holy city Varanasi. Reportedly, it was part of Kartik‘s vow to visit sacred spots if his film tastes success. The young star had the crowds raving in the holy city as he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and performed the Ganga aarti.

