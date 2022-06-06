Vikram Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Kamal Haasan starrer is in record-breaking mode ever since it hit the screens, this Friday, i.e., June 3. The film which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the pivotal roles marked a clash with Bollywood’s big film Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar and Adivi Sesh-led Major. Vikram opened to amazing opened on the first day.

Kamal Haasan starrer (all languages) already broke a couple of records as it easily crossed the 50 crore mark in just 2 days.

Going with its numbers, Kamal Haasan has already taken the box office by storm. As per the early trends flowing in, Vikram has made a stupendous collection on its first Sunday. Some early trade numbers state the film has minted around 31-32 crore on the 3rd day of its release at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, its collections now stand at 94-95 crores.

For those who’ve come in late, Vikram earned in the range of 33 crore on day 1 followed 30 crore on day 2. With a higher collection on Day 3, the film has been doing wonders at the box office.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar-led Samrat Prithviraj, the film was the 3rd highest grosser of 2022 after while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to top the list followed by Akki’s last release Bachchhan Paandey. While Samrat Prithviraj opened to 10.60 crores, while Kartik Aaryan earned 14.25 crores followed by 13 crores.

Coming back to Vikram, superstar Rajinikanth had an adorable reaction after watching good friend Kamal Haasan’s film. As per media reports, Thalaiva picked up the phone to call Kamal Haasan soon after watching the film and even called it the film ‘super supper super’. The superstar also went on to congratulate the director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Well, it would be interesting to see if it manages to achieve the above-said numbers or not? What do you think?

